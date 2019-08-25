Onboarding is the process carried out by employers to integrate new hires into the company culture, introduce them to their new role and ensure they feel welcome. An effective onboarding process can last up to 12 months and will equip employees with everything they need to thrive and succeed in their new position.
The ultimate onboarding checklist for employersPosted by andriawhack under Human Resources
From https://citrushr.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on August 25, 2019 10:44 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments