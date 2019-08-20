A letter from Pixsy claiming copyright infringement from images displayed in a click-through link from a third-party website does not constitute an infringement on the image's copyright.
While there are some legitimate violations with copyright, business owners cannot tell the difference.
Until people start speaking up about the unwarranted violations, companies like Pixsy will continue to get away with it. That's why I wrote this post. I hope it will help others who are dealing with an unreasonable company. And, I hope it will eventually lead to change.
