A letter from Pixsy claiming copyright infringement from images displayed in a click-through link from a third-party website does not constitute an infringement on the image's copyright.



Written by centralpawebster
6 hours ago

Honestly, I believe it's because they have been able to get away with it. Most small business owners would be fearful receiving a letter claiming a copyright violation. They would pay the fee to make it disappear.

While there are some legitimate violations with copyright, business owners cannot tell the difference.

Until people start speaking up about the unwarranted violations, companies like Pixsy will continue to get away with it. That's why I wrote this post. I hope it will help others who are dealing with an unreasonable company. And, I hope it will eventually lead to change.

to get away with it, so they do it.
Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Rachel: I applaud you for speaking up about this issue! More power to you! I will follow this thread over time.

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Rachel: I am for protecting the rights of the copyright owner, but why is a company like P. acting in this way? Why aren't they reasonable?
