A letter from Pixsy claiming copyright infringement from images displayed in a click-through link from a third-party website does not constitute an infringement on the image's copyright.

Posted by centralpawebster under Legal

by: marketingvalue on August 20, 2019 6:08 pm

From https://strellasocialmedia.com

