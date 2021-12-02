Are you looking for the best social media management tools for your business or blog? These powerful tools will help you with scheduling, engagement, reporting, and more....
12 Best Social Media Management Tools To Grow Your Social Presence
9 hours ago
It’s not a full-featured “all in one” tool like Agorapulse or Sendible. But it has unique features that no other tool has.
Primarily the ability to generate entire social media campaigns on autopilot from RSS feeds (called Drip campaigns).
I use it in addition to my primary social media tool (Agorapulse), because of Drip campaigns and their Curate add-on. I don’t curate much content but I’ve been able to get a lot of shares on my content through this add-on. Shares I wouldn’t have been able to get otherwise.
It's worth considering exactly which features are most important. A dedicated tool will typically always be better than an all-in-one tool. Some dedicated tools will have unique features (e.g. Missinglettr Curate/Drip Campaigns). But you'll end up saving money by going for an all-in-one tool.
And there's some nuance to all in one tools. For example, Agorapulse has the best UI and social inbox that I've tested. And a free plan.
With Sendible, the inbox isn't as good (particularly when it comes to pulling in FB comments), and the UI is quite difficult to learn by comparison. There are a few extra features like curation though.
In terms of social publishing/scheduling specifically - there are a few dedicated tools that have a better feature set or workflow than most of the “all-in-one” tools.
For example, SocialBee because it’s content libraries and the way it allows you to create multiple share variations + variations for each network - and edit them all.
For visual content sharing, Pallyy is great (free plan + affordable paid plan). It doesn’t do the content libraries thing but the workflow for sharing visual content is very slick. So, if you're focused on a network like Instagram (and wouldn't need to requeue/recycle content), you can schedule a lot of content fast. Even create images on the fly via the Canva integration.
9 hours ago
Martin Lindeskog
9 hours ago
I find it super easy to curate and schedule posts but it doesn't have a social inbox that I am aware of. I am not sure what their most expensive plan includes for analytics or social listening capabilities?
~SharlaAnn