Sure, B2C businesses might get better engagement on Instagram, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t rely on it for your B2B needs.



In fact, 49% of B2B marketing teams say that Instagram is one of their most trusted social media platforms.



But to properly grow your presence on the platform and see results, you need to keep a close eye on your data and use it to refine your strategies.



You might already be tracking metrics like impressions, likes, and shares… but what else should you keep an eye on?



That’s exactly what we’ll cover in this article...

