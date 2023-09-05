16
25 Top Generative AI Statistics & Trends You Need To Know

The artificial intelligence (AI) hype is here, spearheaded by an AI technology called generative artificial intelligence.

Generative AI is machine learning technology that uses natural language processing algorithms and generative adversarial networks to produce text, images, code, art and even music.

A few popular examples of this type of technology include ChatGPT, DALL-E and Jasper.ai.

In this post, we’ve listed the top generative AI statistics from reports published around the web.




