18
Vote
1 Comment
Marketing is an integral aspect of the business that no one can joke with. Here are some useful tips on how to effectively manage your marketing budget to get the most out of your investments.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 days ago

How much of your revenue should you allocate to your marketing budget? 10%?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company