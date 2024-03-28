It’s certainly possible to make money through live streaming on Twitch. Truth is, a lot of people do it today — and some earn so much that they’re able to make it their full-time job.



If you’re planning to make a Twitch channel and earn by streaming games or doing variety streams, know that it’s certainly a viable option.



But until you secure advertisers or do merch, the way you’re going to make money would be through donations.



In this post, you’re going to learn how to set up donations for your Twitch account. That way, you could start receiving fan donations so you can keep your lights on and upgrade your setup as needed.

