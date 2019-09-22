17
Vote
1 Comment
Customer loyalty is important to every business because repeat customers make up a large chunk of a company’s revenue. If you can retain customers, you can spend less time and money finding new ones and more time creating the best products and services you possibly can!



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Ivan: Do you have a favorite loyalty program at the moment?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company