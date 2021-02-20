16
7 Best Heatmap Software Tools To Boost Conversions

7 Best Heatmap Software Tools To Boost Conversions - Posted by adamjayc
Are you looking for the best heatmap software tools to improve your conversions? Look no further. In this post, we're comparing the best heatmap tracking tools...


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Adam: Thanks for the tip! I will check out Attention Insight later on. It will take some time before I have a thousands of visitors to my upcoming site.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
3 hours ago

No worries, Martin. Anytime!
Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Adam: As soon as I have launched my "last" site, I will check out these heatmaps tools. How long time and how much traffic do you need to take into account, before you could do an analysis of the traffic and the visitors' reading behavior?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
3 hours ago

A few thousand should be enough for a decent heatmap analysis. A good alternative would be Attention Insight. They use AI to estimate the analysis so there's no need for traffic. Difficult to say how accurate it would be vs actual traffic but makes for a good starting point for new sites. They offer a few free tests and they might be enough to prepare for launch.
