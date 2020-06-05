People are innately social beings. We crave connection and interaction – specifically with other humans. Ten times out of ten, a customer is going to choose to interact with a person over a cold, corporate entity. This puts brands at a distinct disadvantage, but it doesn’t necessarily knock you out of the game.

The most successful brands – the Coca Colas, Apples, and Nikes of the world – don’t allow this inhibiting factor to prevent them from engaging with consumers. Instead of fighting an uphill battle to reset the way people think and interact, they work with the natural tendencies of the human brain. They humanize their brands in ways that make their marketing more relatable and magnetic – and you can, too.

