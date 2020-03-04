17
As Search Gets Harder, Social Media Loses Its Sociability

Social media has failed to live up to its original promise, while the majority of Google searches are now answered by Google itself. How do you create sales and mindshare in this new marketing environment?


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Gee: As a social media evangelist, my mission will be to pick a few social media platforms, e.g., Twitter, and stick to them. My tool box will include blogging, podcasting, and a newsletter.

Have you read the books, Digital Minimalism and Lifescale?

Best Premises,

Martin
