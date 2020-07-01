17
Don\'t Try To Select A Marketing Agency Via RFP

RFPs have their uses when selecting vendors for buying commodity items, but come up short if you're looking for a marketing agency partner for your business.


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Gee: Great to hear! Talk soon again! :)

On my way to a client meeting soon. I have mentioned your post to her.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Gee: As a former purchaser in the manufacturing industry, I understand if you have some kind specification or template for your inquiries or orders for buying a service, but I am totally in agreement with your views on this topic. I would be happy to talk with you about this issue and other marketing activities, on my podcast, sometime in the future.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by KEXINO
3 hours ago

Hi Martin, thanks for the comment. Sure, I'd be happy to guest on your podcast any time!

Stay safe!

~ Gee
