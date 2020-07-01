RFPs have their uses when selecting vendors for buying commodity items, but come up short if you're looking for a marketing agency partner for your business.
Don\'t Try To Select A Marketing Agency Via RFPPosted by KEXINO under Marketing
From https://kexino.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on July 1, 2020 7:51 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago
On my way to a client meeting soon. I have mentioned your post to her.
All the Best,
Martin
4 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin
3 hours ago
Stay safe!
~ Gee