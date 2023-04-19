Influencer marketing has been on the rise for many years now, but how many marketers really understand how to use the tactic effectively? It’s not really about buzz.

A traffic boost is fine, but how often can you really reach out to niche influencers to collaborate on something? They have their own lives and they are pretty busy people.

Influencer-driven projects cannot happen too often. You cannot build your site on them (in most cases), and those traffic boosts they trigger are only temporary.

But is it possible to use influencer outreach to improve your bottom line? How can influencers help you get more sales, sign-ups, and leads?

