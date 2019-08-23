17
Why getting started with affiliate marketing works for you as a business and as an affiliate for generating revenue and building income.

Affiliate marketing is beneficial to more than just the businesses as well…

In short, affiliate marketing is based on revenue sharing, meaning, if you wish to promote your product, you simply offer promoters a financial incentive through an affiliate program. Savvy affiliate marketers can make really good income from selling a company’s product or even better ‘products’.


Getting started with affiliate marketing shouldn’t be overwhelming.

Too much to digest? Allow us to simplify it for you then. Read on for more!



Written by lyceum
2 hours 52 minutes ago

I haven't been very effective with affiliate marketing, but I have done some referrals during the years. I am all for this kind of referral marketing.
