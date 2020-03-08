From hilarious memes and inspirational quotes to in-depth news coverage and informational posts – it is without a doubt that GIFs have a wide range of uses in today’s highly digital consumer landscape. Even the largest tech giant in the world, Google, noticed this trend and didn’t miss the opportunity to capitalize on GIFs as they acquired Tenor – a popular GIF platform – in March 2018. With this acquisition, users can search for more specific GIFs, which would further increase its popularity among consumers.

