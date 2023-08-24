So many company leaders reach out to Square 2 and want to talk about their website. Once we review and audit the site, we usually find that it’s still an online brochure and not the lead-generating machine it should be.
After some discussions, we almost always uncover that what these people want is not a new website but rather a website that drives more leads, sales opportunities and new customers.
So, what’s missing from these websites? These nine questions will uncover how good your website is at generating leads. The answers to these questions are 100% data-driven – an approach you want to take to your website assessment too.
You can track leads better when setting conversion goals in Google Analytics (or Clicky - they have a free version and it's easier to use than GA). You'd just need to set your contact page as the conversion goal and that would give you a good indicator of how your site converts to leads.