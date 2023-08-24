17
So many company leaders reach out to Square 2 and want to talk about their website. Once we review and audit the site, we usually find that it’s still an online brochure and not the lead-generating machine it should be.

After some discussions, we almost always uncover that what these people want is not a new website but rather a website that drives more leads, sales opportunities and new customers.

So, what’s missing from these websites? These nine questions will uncover how good your website is at generating leads. The answers to these questions are 100% data-driven – an approach you want to take to your website assessment too.


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 19 minutes ago

Thanks Adam! I will check out Clicky. I am thinking of installing the Independent Analytics WordPress plugin.
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
1 hour 12 minutes ago

Can't go wrong with either :)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 hour 27 minutes ago

Adam: I don't know that yet. I have not installed any analytics yet. For more side hustle business, I have a simple stats page with number of visitors to the link.
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
1 hour 22 minutes ago

Will be useful to get analytics installed at some point.

You can track leads better when setting conversion goals in Google Analytics (or Clicky - they have a free version and it's easier to use than GA). You'd just need to set your contact page as the conversion goal and that would give you a good indicator of how your site converts to leads.
- 0 +



