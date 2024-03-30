16
Vote
0 Comment

How Much Time Do People Spend On Social Media?

How Much Time Do People Spend On Social Media? - https://bloggingwizard.com Avatar Posted by adamjayc under Marketing
From https://bloggingwizard.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on March 30, 2024 4:58 pm
With so much of the world’s population online these days, you’re probably curious how much time we collectively spend on social media on a daily basis.

In this post, we take a look at statistics from a few different sources that reveal how much time internet users spend on social media based on gender, location and age.

Let’s get into it.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company