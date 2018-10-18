How Omnichannel Marketing Strategy Addresses Your Business ChallengesPosted by Inspiretothrive under Marketing
From https://inspiretothrive.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on October 18, 2018 10:42 am
Marketing is also one of the most important aspects of your business. Without that, no-one would know about your store and it wouldn’t stay alive for long.
The marketing mean, I’m speaking in this article of, is not about only customer acquisition. It is closely related to your customer experience and retention.
Did you know, that with increasing customer retention by just 5%, you can expect to increase profits by 25-95%? So the marketing strategy that fuels your customers’ retention turns on a green light for your long-life business.
The marketing challenges named below are only several of the whole bunch that you probably have. However, by solving them you will get the answers to many questions about your business.
