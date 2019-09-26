34
How Your Business Can Use Scarcity Marketing To Increase Sales

We all want what we can’t have. And we flaunt when we have something others don’t. While economics may lay down the foundational laws of supply and demand, marketing can use scarcity to manipulate the variables and win big. Here’s how you can use scarcity marketing techniques to increase sales.



