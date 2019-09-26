We all want what we can’t have. And we flaunt when we have something others don’t. While economics may lay down the foundational laws of supply and demand, marketing can use scarcity to manipulate the variables and win big. Here’s how you can use scarcity marketing techniques to increase sales.
How Your Business Can Use Scarcity Marketing To Increase SalesPosted by RossKimbarovsky under Marketing
From https://www.crowdspring.com 8 hours ago
Made Hot by: chrisd on September 26, 2019 3:37 pm
