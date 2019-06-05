Any purchase is your opportunity to shine. Don’t waste your chance.
Treat every customer like gold, platinum or diamonds, and the majority of them will treat you the same way.
Show people you appreciate their custom in ways they can’t forget.
Discover how to convert otherwise passive customers into devoted fans.
Keep Your Customers! Use These 3 Engaging Loyalty BoostersPosted by erikemanuelli under Marketing
Comments
2 hours 51 minutes ago
Best Premises,
Martin
13 hours ago
Which booster did you find most interesting?
Sam
Sam
5 hours ago
thanks for writing this informative article.
I particularly liked the Booster #2: Create & Promote Multi-Level Incentives.
It gave me some new ideas on how to engage more with my business contacts.
20 hours ago
What an amazing share!Sam opened out yet another knowledge box with this post.
Yes, let's treat our customers as Those three elements, gold, platinum or diamonds, and of course the majority will reciprocate the same way.
I like different methods noted out in this post to entice reactivation…
The ‘Quiz’ Method is really an interesting one.
Thanks Erik and Sam for this share.
13 hours ago
Wonderful feedback from you here — You've made my day.
I'm glad you found the info to be useful. Have fun implementing a quiz (if you do), and definitely let us know how you get on!
Biggest respect (you're a diamond),
Sam
