Any purchase is your opportunity to shine. Don’t waste your chance.

Treat every customer like gold, platinum or diamonds, and the majority of them will treat you the same way.

Show people you appreciate their custom in ways they can’t forget.

Discover how to convert otherwise passive customers into devoted fans.



Written by lyceum
2 hours 51 minutes ago

Sam: Any risk that a loyalty booster could create a nagging feeling for the customer? I have received email from companies saying that "I am one of their best customers"...

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by Sam-Hurley
13 hours ago

Thanks for sharing my guide with the BizSugar community, Erik! :))

Which booster did you find most interesting?

Cheers again,

Sam

--
- 0 +



Written by erikemanuelli
5 hours ago

Hi Sam,

thanks for writing this informative article.

I particularly liked the Booster #2: Create & Promote Multi-Level Incentives.

It gave me some new ideas on how to engage more with my business contacts.
- 1 +



Written by pvariel
20 hours ago

Hi Erik,

What an amazing share!Sam opened out yet another knowledge box with this post.

Yes, let's treat our customers as Those three elements, gold, platinum or diamonds, and of course the majority will reciprocate the same way.

I like different methods noted out in this post to entice reactivation…

The ‘Quiz’ Method is really an interesting one.

Thanks Erik and Sam for this share.
- 1 +



Written by Sam-Hurley
13 hours ago

Ahhh, thanks Philip!! :))

Wonderful feedback from you here — You've made my day.

I'm glad you found the info to be useful. Have fun implementing a quiz (if you do), and definitely let us know how you get on!

Biggest respect (you're a diamond),

Sam

--
- 0 +



