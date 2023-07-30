Welcome to our MailerLite review.



MailerLite is one of our top recommendations when it comes to email newsletter software—but that doesn’t mean it’s the right choice for everyone.



To help you figure out whether or not it’s the right platform for you, we’ve put together an in-depth, honest review of MailerLite, with everything you need to know.



In this review, we’ll take a first-hand look at all MailerLite’s main features, discuss pricing, reveal what we think its biggest pros and cons are, and much more.



By the time you’re finished reading, you’ll have all the information you need to work out whether it’s a good fit for your needs. And if not, we’ll also suggest some alternatives you can try instead.



Ready? Let’s get started.

