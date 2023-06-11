Welcome to a new segment of Marketing Mantra called "When Marketing Fails." In this segment, we'll deep dive into the captivating world of marketing disasters and uncover the valuable lessons they have to offer. While success leaves clues, failure leaves lessons. In this episode, we explore a classic marketing failure: The Ford Edsel. Dubbed as "the Titanic of Automobiles," the Edsel is considered one of the biggest marketing and branding disasters of all time.





Tune in to the episode to uncover the fascinating story of the Ford Edsel, a cautionary tale that still echoes in the world of marketing.

