The best type of marketing totally depends on your product, the audience and how that audience buys. I have two types of writing products I focus on. One gets the best leads by being active in online marketing, networking, being helpful and being visible in the community. I get referrals and subcontracts that way. The other gets the best leads by people who decide that “Today, I’m going to do this!” and head to a search engine. What do these two types of marketing have in common? They both reach buyers where they are when ready to buy. And that is the best type of marketing – the one that reaches buyers where they are when they are ready to buy.

