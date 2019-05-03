With all this hype, many marketing professionals have already raised the biggest question: Will AI replace marketers in the near future?
Read on as we discuss in this infographic how AI has developed throughout the years, and if marketers should really be worried about it or think otherwise.
Should We Be Worried About AI? - AI and Marketing (Infographic)Posted by johnwho under Marketing
From https://digitalmarketingphilippines.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on May 3, 2019 6:08 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago