Welcome to our Brevo review.



Brevo is a popular email service provider and CRM that offers email marketing, transactional email, SMS marketing, and more.



The platform enables you to target contacts using personalized messages and comes with advanced segmentation functionality.



The key question: is it worth your time?



By the end of this review, you’ll know the answer, including whether it suits your specific needs.



We’ll dive into Brevo’s capabilities, explore the plans available, and detail what we think are the software’s key pros and cons.

