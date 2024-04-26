From the description of my new podcast, Pluck the Day:



My well-being journey, plucking the day and achieving my values according to the sound idea of the good life.



I have started a trial period for three months, testing PM International's FitLine products called Power Cocktail and Restorate. A bonus product was included with the subscription as a team partner; Activize Oxyplus.



Talking about health, in the latest episode of the podcast, High Five for Hemp, I am mentioning that I have received samples of hemp oil. I will talk more about KokuaVida in the near future.



I think that this new venture, Nélo Life, will "Nurturing Excellence, by Living Optimally."



