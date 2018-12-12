Sustainable Design Can Help Your Small Business and Improve the EnvironmentPosted by RossKimbarovsky under Marketing
From https://www.crowdspring.com 4 hours ago
Made Hot by: peteyb on December 12, 2018 3:24 pm
A 2017 study revealed that 92% of consumers have a more positive image of a company when the company supports an environmental cause. Your small business or startup can incorporate sustainable practices to save money and to help save the planet. Here’s how…
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments