Marketing trends are akin to the weather – they change dynamically, altering every moment to give way to the next best thing. However, some trends are here to stay – at least for the year 2020 – and it is best to seize the moment. Quality video content seems to be all the rage now: as per Statista, roughly 85% of people around the world watch online videos every day. Brands working in sync with digital marketing companies are aware of the fact that they need to leverage upon video marketing strategies for reeling in reach and engagement that is sustainable over a certain period of time.

