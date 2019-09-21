Really bad website mistakes can even be hidden in really nice looking websites, chances are you're making most of these mistakes, but you can fix them now.
Chances are that you’re having a hard time identifying what these issues are, because your site looks fantastic, right?
This is a common problem. Partly because website design, website themes, and platforms to create great looking sites are so readily available. There’s nothing wrong with that, but what that has done is made it so that having a nice looking site simply isn’t enough.
Website Mistakes You're Probably Making & Can Fix QuicklyPosted by Pixel_pro under Marketing
From https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on September 21, 2019 10:15 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments