A-B testing is a great way to compare online marketing strategies or tools to see which one is working better. It’s a cost effective way of pitting everything from web pages to email campaigns against each other so you get the best ROI. Using this method, you’ll get the numbers and statistics to see what needs to be changed out, tweaked or left alone.

Here’s How A-B Testing Works

Let’s say you’re putting together a website for your small widget business. You’ve sourced a few different designers and got two excellent mock-ups. Your torn between the two but need to make a choice.

