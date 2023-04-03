What is a lead magnet? And what steps do you use to create a lead magnet to win clients? In this video you'll learn more about what exactly a lead magnet is. You'll also learn how to create effective lead magnets that bring you in new clients and new revenue. Join us for this most important conversation on a marketing tool with the potential to drastically grow your business.
What is a Lead Magnet: Steps to Create a Lead Magnet to Win Clients - YouTubePosted by ShawnHessinger under Marketing
From https://youtu.be 7 hours ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on April 3, 2023 4:11 pm
