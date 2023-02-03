16
What is a Webinar Funnel and How to Create One

Learn the ins and outs of creating a successful webinar funnel. Discover how to attract, engage and convert your audience for maximum results. Start your journey today! A webinar funnel is a series of steps designed to guide potential customers through the process of signing up for and attending a webinar. These steps typically include a landing page, a registration page, and a confirmation page, as well as a email follow up sequence to push the webinar reply to new signups, pitch the sale and follow up if they left the webinar early.


