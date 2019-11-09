Guest posting is still the most powerful strategy for building authority, backlinks & your audience — if it's not a part of your strategy, read this.



If you write it, they will come. Right?



Wrong.



Content marketing isn’t the static and one dimensional task some people see it as. It’s not just about doing research, writing great content, using keywords and then waiting for the visits to roll in. Sometimes, you need to be a bit more proactive.

