You might think I’m out of my mind when I say this…



Every so often I write bad Facebook Ad copy on purpose.



But don’t worry. I haven’t lost my mind.



There is a method to my madness and in this post I’ll explain everything. Including my approach to Facebook Ads.



And, stick around to the end to learn why I intentionally throw money at Facebook Ads that provide zero ROI.



Ready? Let’s dive in…

