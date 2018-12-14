17
Vote
1 Comment

2018 technology predictions that failed

2018 technology predictions that failed - https://www.hpe.com Avatar Posted by estherschindler under News
From https://www.hpe.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on December 14, 2018 1:01 pm
What were they thinking?! These erroneous guesses about tech in 2018 would shatter any crystal ball.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 10 minutes ago

I am still waiting for that drone to deliver my pizza! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop