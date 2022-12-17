Moving to a new rural community can be exciting but also overwhelming when it comes to staying informed of the local community news and events. It can feel impossible to keep up with the latest happenings when there are limited television stations, radio waves, and fewer if any local newspapers.



But staying informed in a rural community is not only possible but it can be done. Let’s dive into how you can stay well-informed without having to miss out on any big news or events in your local rural town.

