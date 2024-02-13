Fiverr International Ltd. announced its latest Winter Product Release to redefine the digital freelance and agency ecosystem. This comprehensive update, the first of two slated for 2024, introduces a suite of innovative features and enhancements designed to elevate the working dynamics between freelancers, agencies, and businesses. The update heralds the launch of Fiverr Agencies, a new consulting category, and a revamped rating and review system, among other significant improvements.
