Bolstered by support from 16 state and district attorneys general, the Justice Department launched a civil antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc. The lawsuit accuses the technology behemoth of engaging in monopolistic practices within the smartphone market, an action that purportedly stifles competition and innovation and results in heightened costs for developers, businesses, and consumers alike.
Apple Sued for Monopolizing Smartphone MarketsPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 1 day 2 hours 55 minutes ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on April 2, 2024 5:08 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments