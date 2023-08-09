16
Vote
0 Comment
A New Jersey business owner has pleaded guilty to his role in a massive international scheme involving pirated business telephone system software licenses. The scheme allegedly netted millions of dollars from sales of unauthorized software licenses, valued at a retail price of over $88 million.


Share your small business tips with the community!
