A New Jersey business owner has pleaded guilty to his role in a massive international scheme involving pirated business telephone system software licenses. The scheme allegedly netted millions of dollars from sales of unauthorized software licenses, valued at a retail price of over $88 million.
Small Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Massive International Software Piracy SchemePosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on August 9, 2023 11:15 am
