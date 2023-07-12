From Blair Schofield's blog post:



This talk, delivered at the Salem Center on the University of Texas campus, is just what honest, thinking people need, to hear. Especially when, across the board, people are clamoring for the government to "Do Something" about Fake News, Misinformation, etc.-which is NEVER the proper answer. Dr. Tara Smith is a brilliant thinker/philosopher. Pleae give this your attention. Be sure to print the handout they mention in the Description.





"Freedom of the Press in an Era of Misinformation - Cognitive Problems, Legal Solutions" a talk by Tara Smith.

