Consumers Want Unique Furniture But Don't Want to Pay for Shipping - Posted by lyceum under News
Thanks to social media, many people now want to buy unique, picture-perfect furniture. But they also don’t want to spend money on shipping charges.

According to Dream Décor Report 2019, “40% of consumers would turn to a major retailer like Amazon or Wayfair if a boutique retailer didn’t offer free shipping, though 11% of consumers had regretted buying mass-produced furniture from a major retailer like Amazon and Wayfair.”



Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
17 hours ago

Martin, I do not have a solution. I used to have retail website with dropshipping and have not gone back to that, with the shipping costs and heavy competition from Amazon. I would think you would need to sell your product for more to offer free shipping and provide excellent customer service to keep customers happy :)
Written by Inspiretothrive
1 day 3 hours ago

Yes, it's a tough decision Martin:)
Written by lyceum
22 hours ago

Lisa: Yes, it is. Do you have a solution? ;)
Written by Inspiretothrive
2 days ago

That is so true Martin about shipping charges, people seem to dispise them but the cost of shipping has gone up over the years. Someone has to take on that cost....
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Lisa: For us small business owners, the customers have to take the shipping cost. For the big companies, it could be a deal breaker for B2C to include the shipping into the price, as a competitive advantage.
