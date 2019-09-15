Thanks to social media, many people now want to buy unique, picture-perfect furniture. But they also don’t want to spend money on shipping charges.



According to Dream Décor Report 2019, “40% of consumers would turn to a major retailer like Amazon or Wayfair if a boutique retailer didn’t offer free shipping, though 11% of consumers had regretted buying mass-produced furniture from a major retailer like Amazon and Wayfair.”

