Dwolla Releases Push-to-Debit Feature to Quickly Issue Reimbursement

From https://smallbiztrends.com 6 days ago
Do you want to pay gig workers or vendors in a quick, hasslefree manner? Do you want to delight your customers by issuing prompt refunds? If yes, then Dwolla has good news for you.

The company has recently launched a push-to-debit facility to help businesses quickly send money to any debit card holder’s account. What’s more, the facility enables the receiver to instantly access the money.


