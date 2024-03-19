

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has launched an initiative to address tax non-compliance among high-income individuals. This latest effort targets over 125,000 instances where individuals with substantial earnings have failed to file federal income tax returns since 2017. Notably, this includes more than 25,000 cases involving individuals with incomes exceeding $1 million and over 100,000 cases of individuals with incomes ranging between $400,000 to $1 million for the tax years 2017 to 2021.

