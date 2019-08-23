Last week, Facebook announced details of their highly anticipated blockchain payments solution, Libra. Set to launch in 2020, the social network giants’ bold attempt at introducing a new global currency is being received with mixed emotions. Is this a step in the right direction for bringing blockchain technology to the mainstream?
Is Facebook's "Cryptocurrency" Libra Blockchain's Killer App?Posted by Labrys under News
From https://labrys.io 10 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on August 23, 2019 7:01 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments