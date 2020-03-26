Many small business owners consider that mobile phones are productivity killers. If you also do the same, you’re right in your observation.
According to a new survey from Truce Software, 34% of employees have 1-2 mobile apps set up to send alerts. And needless to say, constant mobile alerts can distract employees, affecting their performance.
So there is no surprise that 89% of employees, as the survey finds, attempt to block distractions by putting their mobile phones in the silent mode.
Considering the fact that your employees use only 27% of their day doing skilled work, you will definitely want to increase their productivity. And limiting workplace distractions can be one way to do so.
What’s more, blocking distractions or adopting safe use of mobile devices can also boost the safety of your employees. This is because 51% of workers receive work-related calls during their commute, sates the survey.
Smart Devices Provide Plenty of Workplace DistractionsPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on March 26, 2020 11:19 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
johnwho
-
amabaie
-
businessluv
-
luvhealthcare
-
marketingvalue
-
JoshRed
-
centrifugePR
-
NolanGreen
-
thecorneroffice
-
deanuk
-
maestro68
-
justretweet
-
Copysugar
-
robinandy58
-
DigiTechBlog
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments