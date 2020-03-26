27
Vote
0 Comment

Smart Devices Provide Plenty of Workplace Distractions

Smart Devices Provide Plenty of Workplace Distractions - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on March 26, 2020 11:19 am
Many small business owners consider that mobile phones are productivity killers. If you also do the same, you’re right in your observation.
According to a new survey from Truce Software, 34% of employees have 1-2 mobile apps set up to send alerts. And needless to say, constant mobile alerts can distract employees, affecting their performance.

So there is no surprise that 89% of employees, as the survey finds, attempt to block distractions by putting their mobile phones in the silent mode.

Considering the fact that your employees use only 27% of their day doing skilled work, you will definitely want to increase their productivity. And limiting workplace distractions can be one way to do so.
What’s more, blocking distractions or adopting safe use of mobile devices can also boost the safety of your employees. This is because 51% of workers receive work-related calls during their commute, sates the survey.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company