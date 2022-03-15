Visa has announced it will be lowering credit card interchange rates or swipe fees for both online and in-store transactions by 10% for small businesses, according to an AP report.
Visa Will Lower Credit Card Swipe Fees for Small BusinessPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on March 15, 2022 12:05 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
thelastword
-
LimeWood
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
Copysugar
-
sophia2
-
centrifugePR
-
fusionswim
-
deanuk
-
BizWise
-
logistico
-
thecorneroffice
-
ObjectOriented
-
NolanGreen
-
PMVirtual
-
fundpr
-
Ihya1324
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments