How to boost your SEO, traffic, and branding with blog commenting sites. This guide is for both blog hosts and blog readers and includes how to avoid spam.



Written by pvariel
55 minutes ago

Hi Janice,

What an amazing post on blog comments.

One of my fav. subjects. In fact, I started my blogging journey as a blog comment author before even having a blog of my own. I fully agree with all the aspects you brought out in this regard and I appreciate sharing those blog commenting sites.

Yes, our value-added comments can bring in lot of traffic as well it can boost our SEO rank too. I have published an article on this subject under the title "Power of Blog Comments" it elaborate some of my personal experience too in this strategy.

Thanks for sharing this.

Keep writing

Keep informing.

Best

~ Phil
Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Janice: As a blogger since 2002, I think the comment option is one important part of being a blog. I have seen blogs that have given a sound explanation on why they don't allow comments.

All the Best,

Martin
