Great ideas can lead to successful content marketing.
But from what I hear from many of my peers, getting management support for their great ideas can be tough.
That’s why I ask the same question of every guest at the end of their interview for Fractl’s podcast: What are the biggest mistakes people make when pitching for content marketing buy-in?
As you read on, you’ll see that most of their answers fit under a single theme. (See if you can figure which one before you read the end.)
14 Experts Share How to Get Support for Content MarketingPosted by pvariel under Online Marketing
From https://contentmarketinginstitute.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on May 9, 2020 8:07 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments