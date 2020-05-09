Great ideas can lead to successful content marketing.



But from what I hear from many of my peers, getting management support for their great ideas can be tough.



That’s why I ask the same question of every guest at the end of their interview for Fractl’s podcast: What are the biggest mistakes people make when pitching for content marketing buy-in?





As you read on, you’ll see that most of their answers fit under a single theme. (See if you can figure which one before you read the end.)

