Tips for travel bloggers getting down to the nitty-gritty. Recently, Lisa asked me a few questions about packing and insurance and I thought I would answer them in this blog post.



Travel blogging is a fun, freeing way to see the world.



Prospering online while circling the globe liberates you. No longer do you need to sit in a cubicle at specific times to receive green strips of paper. Now you can see the world, profit, and render a useful service to aspiring or current world travelers.



Travel blogging is not all Infinity pools, attractive men and women on Instagram, and hotel rooms comped at influencer rates. I have circled the globe as a traveling blogger for 10 years. For all the freedom I enjoy I learned a series of honest lessons along the way.

