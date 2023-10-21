Are you looking to increase your online visibility and attract more customers to your local business? Look no further than Bing Places. In this blog post, I will guide you step-by-step on how to add your business to Bing Places and seamlessly integrate it with Google’s Places as I recently did.



By optimizing your online presence on these platforms, you can improve your search engine rankings and reach a wider audience.



Let’s unlock the potential of both search directory listings for your small business.

